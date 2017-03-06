Photo News: At pubic lecture, book presentation in honor of James Ocholi

L-R: Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Hon Abubakar Bawa Bwari; Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu; and the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, at the 1st Annual Public Lecture and Book Presentation in Honour of late Minister of State for Labour and Employment, James Ocholi, in Abuja…on Monday.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.