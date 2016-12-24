Petrol tankers collide in Lagos

What could have been a major tragedy was on Saturday averted by the combined efforts of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency and the Lagos State Fire Service when a tanker fully loaded with 33,000 litres of petrol fell on the Anthony Bridge Inward Gbagada.

According to an eyewitness account, the incident, which occurred in the wee hours of Saturday, was as a result of two trucks struggling to overtake each other and then collided, leaving the fuel tanker on its side, while the other one sped away.

The General Manager of LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu, who confirmed the incident, said that at about 12:15am, a call came at the agency’s call centre to alert about the accident.

Tiamiyu said: “We discovered that the fuel in the tanker was leaking heavily from the three compartments and men of the Lagos State Fire Service were on ground to blanket the fuel with chemicals and foam to reduce the level of combustible capacity to explode.

“We traced the path of the leaking fuel into the compound of Greensprings Schools in Anthony and thus also run through the underground gutters emptying this into the Obanikoro canal.

“The Fire Services pumped massive chemicals in its path to diffuse the powers of the fuel and LASEMA and other Emergency Response Team went into the neighbourhood to evacuate people and asking everybody to stop all forms of cooking and took them to safety.

“It took us over eight hours to bring the situation under control.”

Tiamiyu said the State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, at about 3am came to the scene to see things for himself and gave instructions to LASEMA, which coordinated the rescue efforts, to ensure the situation is handled diligently and carefully to prevent any fire incidence.

He said LASEMA brought in its heavy duty equipments from the newly commissioned Lagos Response Unit in Cappa, Oshodi, including the crane, “Charlie,” and other support equipment to finally lift the truck from its fallen position.

It was towed to safety by another heavy duty tow truck known as “Super Metro”.

Tiamiyu said after the recovery of the truck off the scene, the Fire Service poured foam and chemicals on the road to wash off the fuel within the driving vicinity, flushed the gutters from inside the Greensprings Schools and at about 7.50am, the road, on both sides, were open for free vehicular movement.

He said: “We were able to achieve this feat because LASEMA has the equipment and the capacity, including a team of other Responders like the Fire Service, Rapid Response Squad, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and the Lagos State Ambulance Service, who all cooperated to ensure a hitch free operation.”

