Pep considers Iheanacho

Out-of-favour Manchester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, is in line to return to the Citizens starting line up following Gabriel Jesus injury.

The Nigerian, who has failed the Premier League giant bench since the arrival of the Brazilian, may return to action this weekend.

On Tuesday, City confirmed that Jesus suffered a broken metatarsal during Monday night’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Jesus picked up the injury in the 14th minute of Man City’s 2-0 win, and after the match, head coach Pep Guardiola said that he was “hopeful” over the Brazilian’s injury.

However, following a scan, the Premier League side have revealed that the 19-year-old, who has scored three times in five appearances this season, suffered a fractured metatarsal.

“Manchester City can confirm Gabriel Jesus suffered a fractured metatarsal during the 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Monday night. He will undergo further examinations in the coming days to establish the extent of his layoff,” read a club statement.

“We wish Gabriel a speedy recovery and we will keep you updated on his progress via the club’s official channels in the coming days.”

According to report, Jesus has been offered two treatment options – physiotherapy, which would have seen him return in one month, or surgery with a three-month absence to fully correct the issue.

