PDP will bounce back to power – Gov. Emmanuel

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has said the Peoples Democratic Party will bounce back to power, urging members not to be distracted by the recent Court of Appeal ruling that recognised the faction led Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the authentic National Chairman of the party.

Emmanuel, who said the judgement was a temporary setback, noted that it should not dampen the collective will of the people to forge ahead knowing that something good is about to happen in the PDP.

According to him: “When something good is about to happen, there must be hurdle that you must overcome.

“That judgment is only an hurdle, but we will overcome it to reach our destination.”

Emmanuel, who said this in his goodwill message in Abuja during the emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee of the party, led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi, assured that once the passion is right, nothing is impossible and overcoming whatever hurdle to recapturing power at the center in 2019 is not an impossibility.

Emmanuel, who called on members of the party to remain resolute, united and committed to the party, said with all members remaining focused, the party was sure to come back to power in 2019.

Emmanuel, who miffed at the ruling of the Appeal Court, asked rhetorically: “If you give a judgment to a party, with no senator, no governor, no BoT members, who then did the judgment given to?”

Earlier, the Minority Leader of the party in the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said senators have absolute confidence in the Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee.

Akpabio noted that the PDP remains the only veritable political platform that Nigerians were waiting for.

According to him: “Let me assure you that we stand on the decision taken at the Port Harcourt convention.

“The convention committed has not been resolved.

“Nigerians know that PDP is the only veritable political platform to belong to and even the aggrieved members of the APC are waiting to join us, while APC as a party is also waiting for us to take over power in 2019.

It would be recalled that the meeting was hurriedly moved to the residence of the Chairman of the PDP Governor’s Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, following the sealing off of the International Conference Centre, the original venue for the meeting, by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

