PDP Rep defects to APC

A member of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Edward Pwajok, has defected to the All Progressives Congress.

Pwajok, from Plateau State, announced his defection on the floor of the House during plenary on Wednesday.

The announcement of the defection was to formalise the movement by the Rep to the APC, which was done some weeks back.

