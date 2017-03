PDP offers to visit Buhari

Senator Walid Jibrin, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Board of Trustees, has said the party was willing to visit and sympathise with President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

Jibrin, who denied that the party promoted the rumoured death of the President, said the PDP was rather praying fervently for Buhari’s safe return to Nigeria.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna: “Let him be well and come back and continue with his leadership of Nigeria.

“If we are to be given the opportunity, the PDP leaders will even go to London to wish him well and sympathize with his family.”

The BOT chairman also spoke on the lingering crisis in the party, saying that “the PDP will never die”.

According to Jibrin, the party is making efforts to end the lingering crisis facing it and forge ahead.

He said: “By the grace of God, we are coming clean and the PDP will never die, it will remain as a very strong party.

“There could be differences; differences will come and go, we will emerge stronger and ready to win all elections like we have won in Rivers, Taraba, Gombe, and we are going to win in Anambra, Ekiti hands down.”

The BOT chairman cautioned key stakeholders against confusing party members, saying they should allow ongoing reconciliation efforts by well meaning Nigerians, including former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said that apart from Jonathan, other stakeholders in the party are also engaged in the reconciliation efforts.

Jibrin said: “I am very sure that there are moves by very responsible party leaders on way forward for our party and we are making a lot of contacts.”

According him, the former president is consulting with the BOT and all the aggrieved groups in the party.

He said: “He has spoken with Ahmed Makarfi and Ali Modu Sheriff and he is also talking with me as BOT chairman.

“People should give the former president the opportunity to make proper scrutiny and come out with agreeable solutions on this matter.

“They should not be in too much hurry to further confuse members; we are talking about political solutions.”

Jibrin dismissed reports of alleged attempt by the Makarfi faction to break away and register a new party.

He said: “My belief is that when there are such decisions, it will be subjected to scrutiny and discussions by all organs and forums such as the national assembly, the ministers forum, former Governors and we have the BOT and also the chairmen of various states.

“Whatever we want to do, it must be subjected to their beliefs and understanding.

“I wonder if anybody will say that he has gone to register on behalf of PDP; I will not accept that.”

NAN.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.