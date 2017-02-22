PDP: I did not endorse Sheriff – Jonathan

Jonathan had on Monday received Sheriff and his team at his Maitama, Abuja residence, where he referred to him several times as “my chairman”, prompting the belief that he had endorsed him as the head of the PDP

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, on Tuesday said he did not endorse Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Jonathan said what he merely did on Monday was to open his doors to Sheriff and other members of his entourage when they visited him at his residence in Abuja on Monday.

According to his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan did not endorse Sheriff.

Eze said the issue of endorsement never came up in the course of the visit, “not at the closed-door meeting with Sheriff nor during the former President’s interview with newsmen”.

He said Jonathan had equally on Monday met with Sheriff’s contender, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and the Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Walid Jibrin.

