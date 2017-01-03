PDP heads to Tribunal over Sen. Abe’s election

The Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State says it has headed to the Election Petitions Tribunal to challenge the declaration of Magnus Abe as winner of the rerun poll in the Rivers South East Senatorial District

A statement by the State Chairman of the PDP, Bro. Felix Obuah, said the declaration of Abe as winner in the election was a grave error as available records showed that the military, operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and other security agencies massively rigged the election in the whole of the Rivers South East Senatorial District on December 10, 2016 in favour of Abe.

The State PDP Chairman made the position of the party knonw in his Goodwill Message to Ogoni people on the 2017 Great Ogoni Day Celebration.

While wishing them a very successful Ogoni Day Celebration, Obuah said the right of the people of Rivers South East Senatorial District to select the candidate of their choice through the ballot box is sacrosanct and must not be toyed with, stressing that the PDP will never rest until this injustice against the people is addressed and the opportunity to have a candidate of their choice given to them as of right.

The statement, which was signed by Obuah’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam, said the party had sufficient evidences to show that what happened in the Rivers South East Senatorial District on December 10, 2016 was nothing but a display of military bravado against the PDP and the Ogoni people, orchestrated by the combined forces of Abe, Barry Mpigi, on one hand, and the men of SARS, Police and Army on the other hand.

Obuah said he was upbeat that the PDP would have the last laugh at the Election Petitions Tribunal, adding that Abe is only a Caretaker Senator of the All Progressives Congress, who was smuggled into the Senate with the connivance of the Independent National Electoral Commission, SARS, Army and the Police, assuring that his tenure in the Senate would be shortlived.

He called on the people of Rivers South East Senatorial District, especially Senator Olaka Nwogu, whose mandate he said was stolen, to remain calm and hopeful, adding that anything taken through the backdoor would not stand.

The PDP Chairman also expressed optimism that Abe’s desperation for power would soon be exposed as evidenced by his recent clandestine activities.

According to the PDP Chairman, Abe has in the past weeks been concocting results in his private residence just to ensure that they tally with figures manufactured for him by INEC.

Obuah believes that these were some of the measures being taken by the “Caretaker Senator” in anticipation of his fraudulent declaration by the INEC being challenged by the PDP.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.