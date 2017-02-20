PDP crisis: Sheriff has no hidden agenda – Sen. Uzodinma

The representative of Imo West Senatorial District and strong supporter of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Hope Uzodinma, on Monday stated that Sheriff does not have any hidden agenda in piloting the affairs of the party .

Uzondinma stated this in reaction to the recent Court of Appeal judgement on the PDP crisis.

‎Uzodinma said though every politician across the world has an agenda, Sheriff was a politician of high repute who would not want the party dead.

He said: “I believe Senator Ali Modu Sheriff didn’t have any hidden agenda for PDP, which was the basis of fear by some members.

“Though there’s no politician in the world without personal agenda, the chairman didn’t have any hidden agenda to destroy the party.”

The lawmaker therefore appealed to all leaders of the party to ensure unity harmonious relationship in order to regain its lost glory.

According to Uzodinma, the lingering leadership crisis may not help the party achieve its aim of regaining power in 2019.

He said: “The Court of Appeal, which confirmed Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the authentic chairman of the party, has created an opportunity for the party members to be united.

“It therefore behoves on the leaders and critical stakeholders to meet and ensure that the relationship among members are cordial.

“This is the only way forward.”

The lawmaker, who said he didn’t belong to any of the factions, advised that “the party’s main agenda should not only be ensuring unity among the members, but regain power and save this country and our people from misrule”.

S‎enator Uzodinma, when asked to react to the alleged prevention of the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the party from holding its meeting in Abuja on Monday, said: “Since the Court of Appeal has pronounced Sheriff chairman of the party, Makarfi group ought not to have called for any meeting of PDP anywhere.”

Rather, he said they were expected to appeal the judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt on Friday at the Supreme Court.

