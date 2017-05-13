Paul Pogba’s dad dies

The father of Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, has passed away at the age of 79.

Fassou Antoine Pogba was being treated for a long-term illness and died in England on Friday, according to French newspaper, Le Parisien.

The father of three was last seen supporting Paul from the stands during Euro 2016 in France alongside his other two sons, Florentin and Mathias, who were wearing T-shirts with the words in French: “Happy Father’s Day.:

In March, Paul posted a birthday tribute to his father on Instagram.

The world record signing was part of the United team that qualified for the final of the Europa League in Manchester on Thursday night.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.