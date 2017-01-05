Party chairman lambasts APC, PDP others

The Plateau State Chairman of the Action Democratic Party, Ambassador Nanyah Andrew Daman, has lambasted the All Progressive Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party and other political parties in country of lacking in ideology.

Daman said: “Nigeria’s political parties, especially those ruling for close to 20 years, have not been able to prioritise the needs of the citizens.”

Daman made this submission while inaugurating four committees that would work towards laying the basis for a solid structure for the ADP in Plateau State at the party’s secretariat in Jos.

The committees inaugurated were Finance, Contact and Mobilization, Media and Publicity, as well as Strategic Planning and Research.

They are to be chaired by Prince Pam Dachugyang, Comrade Yusuph Dilas, Auta Danjuma and Tabitha Goselle respectively.

The chairman said that he was highly surprised at the turn out of people in the state for registration as ADP members.

He charged the committee members to see their assignment as an opportunity to also contribute their quota towards liberating the masses and deepening of democracy.

⁠￼⁠Daman said that it is for the above reasons that the ADP was formed to entrench true democracy beginning from the party by way of entrenching internal democracy where the wish of the people would prevail.

According to him: “True democracy must revolve around the people.”

