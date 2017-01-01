Partner researchers to develop Nigeria, ASUU urges government

The Academic Staff Union of Universities says government at all levels must now partner researchers in Nigerian universities to develop the country and invest in public education.

ASUU said this on Sunday in a New Year message made available to newsmen in Ibadan by the Chairman of the University of Ibadan branch of ASUU, Dr. Deji Omole.

The union also vowed to pursue a genuine course toward the re-positioning of Nigerian universities and guaranteeing access to qualitative education in 2017.

ASUU also advised the Federal Government to reflect on the 2017 budget and ensure that the agreements reached with the union in 2009 and Memorandum of Understanding of 2013 were properly captured.

This, the union, said was to avert any industrial crisis in 2017 in the education sector.

ASUU expressed the hope that 2017 would bring a genuine and positive change to the nation.

The union noted that adequate funding of public education would play a major role in reducing crime in the country.

Nigerians, it said, must rise in 2017 beyond party affiliation, religious sentiments and ethnic bias and pursue the good of all, adding that poverty and suffering do not know political parties, religion or ethnicity.

The union said: “May the New Year brings genuine and positive change to our dear nation and universities and usher in genuine leadership that will be both responsible and responsive to the plights of the nation.

“In the spirit of the season, let us as scholars reflect on the state of our nation and universities and the various struggles and the sacrifices of our union in the past year and beyond.

“Through our collective and continuous struggle, we shall usher in a true change that is required in the system to the benefit of all.

“While your sacrifices in the year 2016 are appreciated, we sincerely hope that you will continue to support your union in its campaign toward the emancipation of our people.

“Let us pray for sound health and minds as we struggle through the New year 2017 in line with our mandate.”

