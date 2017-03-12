Oyo to prosecute herdsmen with guns, extreme religious preachers

The Oyo State Government has warned herdsmen operating in the state to desist from carrying guns and other dangerous weapons.

The government gave the warning in a communiqué issued at the end of the Oyo State Inter-Religious/Ethnic Committee meeting in Ibadan on Sunday.

According to the communiqué, any herdsman caught with guns and dangerous weapons would be treated as criminals and prosecuted accordingly.

OYSIREC was inaugurated by Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on March 9 in Ibadan.

The committee comprised religious, ethnic and community leaders as well as security agents and it is to proffer solutions to ethnic and religious conflicts in the state.

The communiqué said: “Oyo state government will not tolerate herdsmen carrying guns and other dangerous weapons, anyone who violates this will be prosecuted.

“Similarly, the committee said that extreme religious preachers would be prosecuted and called on preachers of different religions to stop preaching hate and inciting sermons.

“Religious leaders should support governments in implementing its good policies by preaching regularly in the holy places on issues.

“They should encourage their congregation to embark on cleaning of the environment, respect for elders and people in authority.”

OYSIREC explained that a sub-committee on security had been constituted to address issues such as herdsmen and farmers clashes as well as the activities and utterances of extreme religious preachers.

