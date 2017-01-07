Oyo to build Eleyele-Eruwa Road for N10b

The Oyo State Government has approved the reconstruction of Ibadan-Eleyele Junction-Akufo Junction-Eruwa Road at the cost of N10.39 billion.

Toye Arulogun, the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, made this known in a statement he issued to newsmen in Ibadan on Friday.

Residents had complained about the deplorable state of the 58km road that links Ido and Ibarapa communities to Ibadan, the state capital.

Arulogun explained that the executive council of the state gave the approval during its last meeting, saying that the reconstruction of the 58km road will be executed in phases.

Arulogun noted that the road was divided into two sections: Eleyele Junction-Akufo Junction as section ‘A’, and Akufo Junction to Eruwa as section ‘B’.

He stated that Eleyele Junction-Akufo Junction, which is 10km, would cost N3.7 billion, while the 48km Akufo Junction to Eruwa will cost N6.6 billion.

The commissioner stated that the project, awarded to Messrs. Chinese Global Development and Construction Company, will be funded by the Federal Government infrastructural development loan and internally generated revenue.

Arulogun stated that infrastructure was one of the key priorities of the present administration in the state.

He said: “The present administration under Governor Abiola Ajimobi in Oyo State will continue to provide physical and social infrastructure to empower our citizenry for productive engagement in their preferred but legitimate economic endeavours.

“Government is committed to the continued provision and maintenance of a functional network of roads that will enhance socio-economic growth throughout the state.

“Government successfully constructed and rehabilitated many roads in the past and we will continue to do so.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner has said that the government will on Tuesday hold another town hall meeting at Omajid Events Centre, Akinmorin Road, Oyo town for the people of Oyo and Ogbomoso zones.

Arulogun said that the town hall meeting was coming on the heels of earlier public engagements held in Ibadan and Saki recently by the governor to inform the public about government’s policies, programmes and activities.

