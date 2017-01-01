Oyo NUJ wants media salary structure for journalists

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Oyo State Council has again called for the implementation of a Media Salary Structure for journalists in government and private establishments.

It made the call in a statement signed by its Secretary, Bola Ogunlayi, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Ibadan on Sunday.

The union stated that special salary scale for journalists was long overdue considering the schedule and risks of journalistic duties on a regular basis.

The council urged the Federal and State Governments as well as private media organisations to collaborate in making the MSS a reality.

It stated that the new executive of the union led by Adewunmi Faniran would work hard to improve the welfare of members.

The union congratulated media professionals on the New Year celebration, saying journalists in the state had reasons to praise God for 2016, the challenges notwithstanding.

It said that the new executive would embark on a ‘Thank-You’ visit to all chapels for their support in the last NUJ election, adding that a Journalists’ Summit that would give directions to the new administration would soon be convened.

According to the council, there are ongoing moves to checkmate quackery in the profession in the bid to restore sanity.

