Oyeyemi vows sustained commitment to road safety campaign

As 2016 gradually comes to an end with heightened activities across the country, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has congratulated Nigerians on the success of road safety campaign in the outgoing year.

Oyeyemi equally promised that the Corps will remain vigilant in the coming year to ensure sustained safer road environments in the country.

Oyeyemi stated this in his new year message in which he appreciated the positive contributions of Nigerians to the successes recorded by the FRSC in the outgoing year.

According to Bisi Kazeem, the Head, Media Relations and Strategy of the FRSC, in a press release, Oyeyemi said these contributions were evidenced by less cases of road traffic crash and fatalities recorded in the year, especially during the yuletide period.

While applauding the motorists for adhering strictly to the traffic rules and regulations during the just celebrated Christmas festivity, the Corps Marshal called for sustained enthusiasm, the FRSC will continue to work with relevant stakeholders in the collective determination to make the nation’s roads safer.

The Corps Marshal disclosed that FRSC’s 2016 strategic goals were centred on improved fleet regulation and sustained stakeholders’ consultation, collaboration with states on improved road safety administration, improved enforcement and public education, adding that these led to appreciable reduction in road traffic crashes and fatalities in the outgoing year.

Oyeyemi said: “In order to sustain the tempo of the operational activities in the new year, FRSC Commands nationwide have been directed to increase their enforcement on speed violation, lane indiscipline, overloading and prompt removal of wreckage from the highways.”

Oyeyemi particularly commended the staff of the FRSC for displaying uncommon commitment to road safety campaign in the outgoing year, pointing out that the minimal cases of road traffic crash and obstructions recorded during the year, especially during the yuletide period, were due to the increased vigilance of the staff at the identified corridors.

The FRSC boss expressed satisfaction with the level of engagement the Corps had with relevant road safety stakeholders in the outgoing year and expressed optimism that with sustained support of all Nigerians, the nation will attain the targets of the ongoing United Nations Decade of Action For Road Safety: 2011-2020.

Oyeyemi added: “As we enter 2017 with renewed vigour, let me reassure members of the public that FRSC will not rest on its oars in the commitment to restoring sanity to the nation’s highways.

“I therefore, call on all Nigerians to support the ongoing road safety campaigns by obeying traffic rules and regulations and members of the public to report any emergencies to the FRSC Call Centre through its emergency lines: 0700-CALL-FRSC (0700-22553772) or Toll-free line: 122 for prompt response.”

