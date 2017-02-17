Owerri rocks as Laugh4Love comedy holds today

Ace comedian, MC Acapella, will host the first edition of Laugh4Love Valentine Comedy Show in Owerri on Friday (today).

Organised by Doris Ariole, a Nollywood filmmaker passionate about Christian and family entertainment, the event will parade the best acts in the region.

Comedians Laughing Gas, Yellow Mouth, MC Wem, MC Tall and a number of local brewed acts will be on hand to thrill a multitude of fun seekers at the Pool Side, Heroes Apartment, New Owerri for an electrifying night.

Acapella hit the limelight after winning the third edition of AY’s Open Mic Challenge years ago, and he is reckoned as one of the few comedians that offer loads of refreshing jokes each time he mounts the stage.

Laugh4Love, put together by Hadassah Studios, aims at redefining the essence of Valentine’s Day celebration, which should aim towards true love.

According to Doris Ariole of Hadassah Studios: “LAUGH4LOVE, is not just a comedy show, it’s an experience of premium entertainment for those looking for classy and family friendly entertainment.”

Ariole explained that the big picture for HADASSAH Studios is to constantly provide Owerri with Christian and family oriented entertainment programs.

Ariole has carved a niche for herself as a Christian entertainer.

Her first Christian movie, Benevolence, was nominated for “Most Inspirational Feature Film” at the International Christian Film Festival in Orlando, USA in 2016.

