Over 10,000 households benefit from FG’s cash programme in Kwara

Ten thousand, seven hundred households are currently benefitting from the first phase of the Federal Government’s Conditional Cash Transfer programme in Kwara State.

Under the scheme, 12 local government areas are participating in the first phase, while the remaining four local government areas are being considered to benefit in the second phase.

The Head of Unit, Conditional Cash Transfer, Kwara State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Aminah Yahya-Bagudu, disclosed this on Thursday in Ilorin while speaking with newsmen.

Yahya-Bagudu said the programme was part of the components designed by the Federal Government to tackle poverty in the country.

She disclosed that the beneficiaries had started receiving the payment of N5,000monthly from the Federal Government.

Hajia Yahya-Bagudu explained that the selection process was based on data collected for the World Bank supported Youth Employment and Social Support Operation, where each community identified those considered as poor.

According to her, the process was transparent and devoid of any influence, adding that the second phase of the programme would commence as soon as the social register is shared with her Unit for the payment of the N5,000 monthly.

On current hitches in payment, Yahya-Bagudu said the selected bank had engaged the services of a Consulting firm to decentralise its payment process to all beneficiaries across the state.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.