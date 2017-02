Our lives under threat, Ondo lawmakers cry out

Some members of the Ondo State House Assembly on Wednesday called on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to provide adequate security for them and their families following alleged threat to their lives.

Iroju Ogundeji, a spokesperson for the lawmakers, told newsmen in Ibadan, Oyo State that they had received several threat calls and messages.

Ogundeji, who was accompanied by the Acting Speaker, Malachi Coker, and 11 others, said the messages received from unknown persons were for them to reverse the purported impeachment of the former Speaker.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 13 out of 26 members of the assembly were said to have on January 27 impeached Jumoke Akindele as Speaker.

Also said to have been impeached were her deputy, Fatai Olotu, and Majority Leader, Ifedayo Akinsoyinu, over alleged fraud.

Ogundeji further called on the Commissioner of Police and other security agencies in the state to immediately withdraw the security aides attached to the Akindele, having purportedly been removed.

He accused Governor Olusegun Mimiko of supporting Akindele, alleging that he had been deploying divide and rule tactics.

Ogundeji said: “The executive arm had been interfering in the impeachment of the speaker which ought not to be so because we are an independent body. ‎

“Both Akindele and Olotu should have been impeached 10 months ago for high-handedness but the governor intervened and assisted her escape impeachment.

“We are not against Mimiko but corruption. The impeached principal officers of the assembly committed offences against the rules and must go.”

Ogundeji said the impeached speaker had approached the court to obtain an injunction against her impeachment and the court adjourned till March 6.

