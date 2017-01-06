Osun renames Prime FC

Prime FC of Osogbo has been renamed Osun United FC, the state government announced on Friday.

The government said in a statement that the renaming was to give the club a state identity.

The statement said: “The National League side, Prime Football Club has officially been renamed Osun United FC by their owners, the State Government of Osun.

“Former Nigeria Football Federation Secretary General, Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi, keeps his position as the Chairman of the club alongside other board members.

“The team will now wear a new and refreshing state colour jersey designed by official kit supplier of the team and the leading kit manufacturers in Nigeria — OWU Sportswear Venture.”

Speaking on the development, Ogunjobi, the club’s Chairman, said the change was approved by Governor Rauf Adegbesola to create “community identity and supporters’ followership”.

The Osun State Government took over Prime FC in December 2012 from its former owners, Osogbo Local Government Area.

