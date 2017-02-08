Osun raises alarm over circulation of poisonous foods, drugs

A statement issued in Osogbo on Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, cautioned residents against the consumption of certain products, which he said are inimical to human health

The Osun State Government on Tuesday raised alarm over circulation of poisonous food and drugs in the state.

A statement issued in Osogbo on Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, cautioned residents against the consumption of certain products, which he said are inimical to human health.

Adeoti disclosed that security report had itemised the products as including: Phi-am smoked macrel, Purtan’s pride Premium Folic Acid Tablet, and Halcarfiofi Friareli.

He explained that some food and drug agencies around the world had alerted that the products, apart from being fatal source of food poisoning, were also substandard and a serious danger to human life.

Adeoti, therefore, enjoined the residents to beware of the items, and urged security agencies to block the importation of the injurious products into the country.

