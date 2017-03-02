Osun High Court deserted following NBA protest

The premises of the Osun State High Court were on Wednesday deserted following a protest by the Nigerian Bar Association over the state government’s hike in filing fees.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that activities inside the court’s premises were paralysed following the development with only a few lawyers sighted moving in and out.

A legal practitioner, Najite Okobie, urged the state government to reverse the hike in fees.

He also called for a round table discussion with the NBA in the interest of all stakeholders.

Okobie said the sudden hike in fees would discourage citizens from coming to the courts to seek justice.

He said this might result in people taking the laws into their hands.

The Chairman of the NBA, Osogbo branch, Sanusi Asafa, had told newsmen in Osogbo that the association would continue to oppose the fees hike.

Asafa said: “We were not consulted before the indiscriminate increase in fees.”

Similarly, Murtala Agboola, the NBA Chairman, Ife branch, also said that the boycott of the courts by lawyers was to express displeasure at the development.

Agboola said: “We are protesting against the increment in filing fees. For there to be accessibility to justice, it must be affordable to all.”

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Biola Adewumi, however, said the matter would be resolved in the best interest of justice.

NAN.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.