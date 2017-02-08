Osun gives N851.6m agric loan to farmers

The Osun State Government on Wednesday said 496 farmers’ cooperative groups benefited from its N851.6 million Impact Intervention Programme loan in the state.

A statement by Semiu Okanlawon, the Director of Bureau of Communication and Strategy in the Governor’s Office, made this known in Osogbo.

Okanlawon said 77 Farmers’ Cooperative groups benefited under the QUIIP 1, while 419 farmers’ Cooperative groups also benefited under QUIIP ll programme.

He said the N164.9 million was disbursed to farmers under QUIIP I programme, while N686.8 million was distributed under the QUIIP II.

Okanlawon said the loan for the farmers was part of the comprehensive programme of Governor Rauf Aregbesola administration to boost agriculture in the state.

He advised farmers who benefited from the agriculture loans to repay the initial capital for others to benefit.

Okanlawon said the government would continue to support farmers in its effort to boost food production in the state and the country at large.

