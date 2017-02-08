Osun assembly rejects corporation’s N192m budget

The Osun State House of Assembly has rejected the 2017 budget proposal of N192 million by the State Property Development Corporation over noncompliance with the appropriation law.

The budget was rejected on Tuesday in Osogbo when the management of the corporation appeared before members of the assembly to defend the fiscal proposal.

In his remarks, Kamil Oyedele, the House Committee Chairman on Finance and Appropriation, said the agency had not been working in line with its yearly budget.

Oyedele said the assembly would not continue to treat budget as “mere document”.

He said it was a crime for any agency of government to spend unapproved money or fail to obey the appropriation law of the state.

Folorunsho Bamisayemi, the member representing Ife-South Constituency, who called for the scrapping of the agency, noted that it had not been forthcoming in the discharge of its duties.

Bamisayemi, said government properties such as housing estate, through which the agency was supposed to be generating revenue for the state, were moribund due to poor management.

He urged House Committee on Lands and Physical Panning to develop a new road map for the agency for it to remain relevant to the development of the state.

In his response, the Acting General Manager of the agency, Ayodele Owoyemi, said the poor performance of the agency was due to the economic recession in the country.

Owoyemi, however said the agency was ready to work harder to generate more revenue for the state in 2017.

