Osinbajo urges leaders to rise against primordial sentiments

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo says Nigeria will realise her full potentials in terms of development only if leaders can rise above selfishness.

Osinbajo stated this in Abuja on Monday at the 2017 Murtala Muhammed memorial lecture with the theme: “Humanitarian Crisis and Response in a plural society: what role for leadership.”

The lecture is a convergence of both past and current decision makers in the country.

According to Osinbanjo, it is the duty of the leadership to always speak against divisive agenda capable of aggravating the tension in the country.

On the ongoing fight against insurgency in the North East region, acting president commended the security agencies for their efforts in bringing peace to the affected areas.

He, however, stated that with the acclaimed victory over Boko Haram insurgents, re-integrating the Internally Displaced Persons had become a top concern of the government.

In his remarks, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who is also the founder of Murtala Muhammed Foundation, commended the organisers of the annual event.

Obasanjo succeeded Murtala Mohammed, who was killed in the aborted coup d’etat led by Brigadier General Bissala Dimka, 41 years ago.

Also speaking at the event, Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration over the restoration of peace and socio-economic activities in the North East region of the country.

Shettima also expressed appreciation to international community and other stakeholders for taking the right steps in addressing the humanitarian crisis that erupted in Borno State and other states of the North East following the activities of the Boko Haram insurgents.

The governor expressed the determination of the state government to fully integrate the displaced persons into the society.

According to him, all the camps hosting the IDPs would be dismantled by May 29.

