Osinbajo to protesters: We hear you loud and clear

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has told Nigerians who embarked on protest on Monday over difficulties in the country that the government can hear them loud and clear.

Osinbajo spoke at on Monday at the consultative forum between the Economic Management Team and the Private Sector on the Economic Recovery Growth Plan, which is to be launched later this month.

He said: “We hear you loud and clear, those who are on the streets protesting the economic situation and even those who are are not, but feel the pain of economic hardship.

“We hear you loud and clear.

“You deserve a decent life and and we are working night and day to make life easier.”

Osinbajo told his audience that President Muhammadu Buhari was not unmindful of the suffering in the country.

He recalled the President having said: “I know that uppermost in your minds today is the economic crisis, the recession for many individuals and families is real.

“For some it means not being able to pay school fees, for others it is not being able to afford the high cost of rice, millet, or of local or international travel.

“And for many of our young people the recession means joblessness, sometimes after graduating from university or polytechnic.

“I know how difficult things are, and how rough business is.

“All my adult life I have always earned a salary, and I know what it is like when your salary simply is not enough.

“In every part of our nation people are making incredible sacrifices.”

Osinbajo went further: “The journey out of the damage caused by years of neglect and corruption is bound to be difficult but there is a glorious light at the end of the tunnel.

“Let us work together, steadfastly and patiently for the economic change that will come very soon.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.