Osinbajo to launch MSME Clinic in Kwara

The Acting President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will on Thursday launch a-three day Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Clinic for viable enterprises in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The Chief Operating Officer of the Kwara State MSME Bureau, Segun Soewu, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the event will hold at the Banquet Hall, Ilorin by 10am daily.

According to Soewu, the Clinic is an opportunity for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises in the State to discuss the opportunities and challenges confronting their businesses.

Soewu added that business owners can also make inquiries about policies and regulations regarding their businesses from the federal agencies that will be at the programme.

He listed the agencies to include the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, Federal Inland Revenue Services, Corporate Affairs Commission, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, Nigeria Export Promotion Council, Nigerian Export-Import Bank and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.

Others are Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, Industrial Training Fund, Bank of Agriculture, Bank of Industry, Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi, Projects Development Institute, Raw Materials Research and Development council, and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure.

Intending participants are to contact the office of the Chief Operating Officer of the Kwara State MSME Bureau at the Ministry of Commerce and Cooperatives, Gambari Road, Ilorin.

It will be recalled that Prof. Osinbajo on January 26 flagged off the MSME Clinic in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.