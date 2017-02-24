Osinbajo summons IGP over kidnapped Germans

The kidnapped archaeologists, working in collaboration with National Commission for Museum and Monument on the relics of NOK Culture in Nigeria, were kidnapped on February 22 at an excavation site in Kadarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the kidnap of two Germans, archaeologists Prof. Peter Breunig and Johannes Behringer, in Kadarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reliably learnt that the IGP briefed the acting President on efforts so far made by police to rescue the victims unhurt and apprehend the kidnappers.

The police had since dispatched a team of Special Police Forces and Police Investigators to work in synergy with the police command in Kaduna State and indigenes of towns and surrounding villages where the archaeologists were kidnapped.

The Special Police Forces comprise of Intelligence Response Team, the Technical Intelligence Unit, the Anti Kidnapping Unit, the Counter Terrorism Unit, the Police Mobile Force and Police Surveillance Helicopters.

The Special Investigation Team on Kidnapping and Terrorism Cases under the Command of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations, is also participating in the rescue operation.

Two members of the local community in company of the Germans were killed during the kidnap.

NAN.

