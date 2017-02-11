Osinbajo resumes Niger Delta tour, pledges rapid development of oil communities

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State affirmed that the Federal Government would provide rapid development for oil-bearing communities in the Niger Delta.

The visit to the state was in continuation of his tour of the zone for peace talks with oil communities and leaders.

Osinbajo said at the stakeholders meeting that the oil industry was the dominant source of foreign exchange earnings for the country and that it was time the country added value to crude oil.

According to him, adding value to crude oil will bring enormous economic benefits to oil-bearing communities.

Osinbajo assured that the Federal Government was committed to rapid development of the communities and urged stakeholders to support the peace efforts.

He pointed out that oil communities were fundamental to the development plans of the Federal Government and urged stakeholders to embrace peace for development to take place.

Earlier, the Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, said dialogue and consultation remained the most effective solution to Niger Delta crisis rather than military option.

Dickson solicited the support of the Federal Government to tackle development challenges facing the state as the difficult terrain had made the cost of providing infrastructure quite exorbitant for the state government to cope.

The President, Ijaw Youths Council, Udens Eradiri, appealed to the Federal Government to legalize the operation of artisanal refineries to create jobs for the teeming youths and save the environment.

Eradiri said that if legalised, the refineries would operate in an environmentally-sustainable manner, adding that job creation for the youths was a panacea to check militancy

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.