Osinbajo commends Ikpeazu’s ‘smart business approach to governance’

The Acting President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, has commended what he described as “the smart business approach to governance” of the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu.

Osinbajo said this when Ikpeazu led a delegation of some top functionaries of Abia State Government alongside top Aba business/industry leaders to a meeting with the Acting President and top Federal Government functionaries in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to a press statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Ikpeazu, Enyinnaya Appolos, the meeting, which held at the Acting President’s office in Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, was a follow up meeting on the economic development plan of the state, especially as it concerns support for the growth of Small Scale and Medium Enterprises in Aba.

It will be recalled that the Acting President was recently in Aba where he launched the maiden MSME clinic of the Federal Government.

While commending Governor Ikpeazu’s “smart business approach to governance”, Osinbajo restated that “Aba is very strategic and important to the country in terms of innovation, manufacturing and production”.

According to the Acting President: “Nigeria has no business with China if all hands are on deck to develop Aba as a major industrial Base.”

He also commended Ikpeazu’s unflinching campaign for made-in-Aba products.

He stressed that the made-in-Aba campaign has raised the tempo in demand for Aba made goods, maintaining that the quality of the products have improved across board.

Osibanjo also said that the Federal Government will focus closely on Aba and what is happening there going forward.

He directed all the heads of relevant federal government MDAs to work with the Abia State Government and the business community to enhance ease of doing business and access to support for MSMEs in the state and the country in general.

Prof. Osinbajo singled out the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control and Standard Organization of Nigeria as federal agencies that should ensure that Aba business community have no difficulty registering their products.

While making his presentation, Governor Ikpeazu outlined his administration’s MSME development plan for Aba industrial zone and thanked the Federal Government for partnering with the state to develop the economy of Aba and Abia State.

Ikpeazu also stressed the need for rapid development of Aba as the SME capital of Nigeria, adding that it has the capacity and potentials to make Nigeria truly the giant of Africa.

According to Governor Ikpeazu: “If Aba is given adequate attention, which include infrastructural and human capacity development, it has the potential and capacity, as the SME capital of Nigeria, to position Nigeria as truly the giant of Africa.

“Our government is doing all we can to ensure the infrastructural turnaround of Aba within the limited resources of the state, but we can’t do it alone, that is why we are thankful to the Federal Government for showing very strong interest in partnering with us to develop Aba as the SME capital of our dear country-Nigeria.”

Speaking on the campaign for made-in-Aba goods, Governor Ikpeazu said: “It is our collective resolve to promote goods and services made in Aba, and we will not relent in the campaign. We call on the Federal Government and multinational companies as well as individuals to, not only join us in the campaigns, but also patronize made-in-Aba goods. We are also looking forward to the time when all government procurements will give priority to locally manufactured goods to support local producers.”

In his response, the Acting President expressed appreciation for the Governor’s knowledge of the issues at stake and informed him that the Federal Government will support him because they feel his desire and commitment to develop Abia State.

Also speaking, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okey Enelama, informed Governor Ikpeazu that the Federal Government was already thinking in line with him.

Enelama added that the development of Aba industrial zone is part of the 2017 budget of the Federal Government and the project will soon come on stream.

