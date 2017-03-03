Osinbajo approves redeployment of two permanent secretaries

Winifred Oyo-Ita, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, has directed that the process of handing over and taking over should be completed on or before March 10

The Federal Government on Friday in Abuja redeployed two Federal Permanent Secretaries to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Environment respectively.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo approved the redeployment in a statement signed by Haruna Imrana, the Director Communications, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

Imrana said Dr. Shehu Ahmed, who was formerly the Permanent Secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development, has been redeployed to Ministry of the Environment.

He also said that Dr. Bukar Hassan, who was formerly the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of the Environment, is now in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

According to him, Winifred Oyo-Ita, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, has directed that the process of handing over and taking over should be completed on or before March 10.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.