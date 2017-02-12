Oshoala dumps Arsenal for Chinese Club

African Woman Footballer of the Year and Super Falcons forward, Assisat Oshoala, may have joined the league of players heading to China for lucrative deals.

Reports have emerged that the 22-year-old Arsenal forward has started training with the Chinese Club, Dalian Quanjian.

Oshoala, who joined Arsenal Ladies in January 2016, was conspicuously missing in the Arsenal ladies pre-season training photos, suggesting that she is in the tick of the deal in china.

Oshoala won the Women’s FA Cup with Arsenal Ladies at her first year with the club.

She was the highest goal scorer (six goals) at the 2016 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, where she helped the Super Falcons to their record eighth AWCON title.

