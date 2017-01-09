Oscar scores on Shanghai SIPG debut in China

Brazilian midfielder, Oscar, scored on his debut for Shanghai SIPG on Monday following his move from Chelsea FC for a Chinese transfer record fee of £60 million (about N30 billion).

The 25-year-old netted after coming on as a second-half substitute in the 2-1 friendly win against Saudi Arabian side, Al-Batin, in Doha, Qatar.

Oscar later won the free-kick from which Lu Wenjun struck the winner.

Oscar said: “I only trained for two days. This is the start of a new season. We have only one goal, which is to win.

“My teammates played very well today (Monday). The Chinese guys tried to help us (to integrate). It’s difficult to have a good game in such a short time, but they made it happen.’’

The Chinese Super League gets underway in March.

