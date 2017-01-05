Osasuna sack coach Caparros

Joaquin Caparros has been fired by Osasuna after just eight games in charge of the struggling La Liga side.

Caparros replaced Enrique Martin as head coach in November but the 61-year-old has now been relieved of his duties after winning just one match while at the helm.

The former Granada boss oversaw five league games and three Copa del Rey clashes, losing seven matches and earning his sole victory against his former side before Christmas.

Tuesday’s 3-0 home defeat to Eibar in cup appears to have been the final straw and he leaves with the club bottom of the table on just seven points.

Osasuna announced that the club’s Sporting Director, Petar Vasiljevic, will take charge of the Pamplona side until the end of the season.

“After a meeting held this morning, the board of directors of Club Atlético Osasuna has decided to cease Joaquín Caparrós as coach of the first team,” confirmed a statement on the club’s website.

“The sports director, Petar Vasiljevic, will take over the team until the end of this season.”

