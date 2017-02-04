OOU VC commends TETFund for provision of modern day infrastructure, equipment

The Vice-Chancellor of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Prof. Saburi Adesanya, has commended the Tertiary Education Trust Fund for its role in the provision of state-of-the-art infrastructure in the university and other tertiary institutions in the country.

According to Prof. Adesanya, the Olabisi Onabanjo University has witnessed unparalleled development in terms of provision of befitting physical infrastructure, facilities and equipment in all its campuses.

A statement issued in Abuja on Friday by TETFund’s Director, Corporate Affairs and Public Relations Department, Benn Ebikwo, said the Vice Chancellor spoke in Ago-Iwoye during the combined 25th and 26th Convocation Ceremonies of the university, which had the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Dr. Abdullahi Bichi Baffa, represented by the Director Academic Staff Training and Development of the Fund, Dr. Jacob Alada, delivering the Convocation Lecture.

He expressed special thanks to the Management of TETFund from the tenure of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who is now the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, down to the present Executive Secretary of the Fund, Dr. Abdullahi Bichi Baffa, for their interest in the university.

The elated Vice Chancellor said: “Management has left no stone unturned towards rebuilding the University. The University has witnessed an unparalleled development in terms of befitting physical infrastructure, facilities and equipment in all campuses of the University.

“To achieve the above, Management judiciously utilized the allocations from TETFund, FGN-NEEDS and IGR to build befitting structures that now adorn the various campuses of the University. Presently, we have about 29 new building projects most of which had been completed and occupied while others are nearing completion. In fact, some of these buildings were commissioned as part of highlights of events for this Convocation Ceremony in the University, by the donors.”

While appreciatin the efforts of the various donors whose valuable contributions had assisted the University in the past four and half years, the Vice -Chancellor said: “I wish to specially thank the Management of TETFund led by Prof. Mahmud, through to Dr. Baffa here present for their special interest in this University. They made us proud. They are my friends and Insha Allah; we shall continue to be so.”

Prof. Adesanya further stated that the building projects embarked upon by the university have succeeded in assisting the University to meet its accreditation needs as well as transforming the landscape and aesthetic value of the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor also added that the buildings have provided the much needed space for staff and students of the University for the smooth running of its academic activities and students and researchers are now able to conduct their researches in their various laboratories with less stress.

Delivering the Convocation Lecture titled: “Research, Funding Higher Education and the Role of Universities,” Baffa described research as the singular tool available to the scholar in the development and dissemination of new knowledge.

While enjoining managers of tertiary educational institutions in the country to encourage more cutting edge researches in their institutions, the convocation lecturer also urged government to make sustainable improvements in policy frameworks and adopt new management systems in order to overcome the various challenges inhibiting the carrying out of meaningful research work in Nigerian higher educational institutions.

According to him: “The adoption of new concepts and proven models from other progressive countries will go a long way in halting the decline in research activities in Nigerian higher educational institutions.”

Highlighting some models of funding that have been developed and adopted in the administration of higher educational institutions the world over, the lecturer pointed out that in view of the fact that there are more public owned higher institutions than privately owned ones in Nigeria, funding has been majorly carried out by government through such intervention funds as the Universal Basic Education Commission, Tertiary Education Trust Fund and Petroleum Technology Development Fund and others but that UBEC may be excused since it caters for lower level of education.

A total of 5,450 graduands were awarded different degrees at the ceremony, which attracted several dignitaries, including Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State; the Executive Secretary of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede; the Director of Finance and Investment of TETFund, Alhaji Idris Saidu; Ag. Director, Education Support Services of TETFund, Dr. Salihu Girei; and Vice Chancellors from sister universities.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.