Onyekuru confirms Arsenal offer

Henry Onyekuru has confirmed that Arsenal have indeed made an offer for him amid rumours that he’s set to join Arsenal.

“Thierry Henry has always been my idol since I was a kid,” Onyekuru said.

“I was watching him play, watching Arsenal and going to YouTube to watch most of his games.

“I remember saying if I had to move to the Premier League I want to be like Thierry Henry, so it’s likely to come true and I’m looking towards it at the moment.

“It’s a good feeling for a club like Arsenal to make a bid for me, this is due to my hard work in training and games.

“I am waiting and working towards it and we’ll see how it goes after the [Nigeria] qualifiers.”

Arsenal are believed to have agreed a £6.8m fee for the forward who scored 20 goals last season in all competitions.

Just 19, some doubt had been raised over the truth of the story when David Ornsten said that Arsenal had denied the deal, but like always, it seems as if Arsenal were simply playing their cards close to their chest.