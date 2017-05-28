LATEST NEWS:
04. June 2017 LAGOS STATE25°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
TheEagleJune 3, 20171min0

Related Articles

FootballSport

Breaking: Ronaldo hands Real Madrid Champions League trophy, sets record

Sport

Adeleye emerges athletes’ rep on AFN board

Sport

French Open: Murray ousts Del Potro

Sport

David Haye sacks trainer

FootballSport

Nice joins Onyekuru chase

FootballSport

CAF Confederation Cup: KCCA sink Rivers United

Adverts
FootballSport

Onyekuru confirms Arsenal offer

Henry Onyekuru has confirmed that Arsenal have indeed made an offer for him amid rumours that he’s set to join Arsenal.

“Thierry Henry has always been my idol since I was a kid,” Onyekuru said.

“I was watching him play, watching Arsenal and going to YouTube to watch most of his games.

“I remember saying if I had to move to the Premier League I want to be like Thierry Henry, so it’s likely to come true and I’m looking towards it at the moment.

“It’s a good feeling for a club like Arsenal to make a bid for me, this is due to my hard work in training and games.

“I am waiting and working towards it and we’ll see how it goes after the [Nigeria] qualifiers.”

Arsenal are believed to have agreed a £6.8m fee for the forward who scored 20 goals last season in all competitions.

Just 19, some doubt had been raised over the truth of the story when David Ornsten said that Arsenal had denied the deal, but like always, it seems as if Arsenal were simply playing their cards close to their chest.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousFrench Open: Murray ousts Del Potro

nextAnti-corruption: The role of media as a change agent, by Nuhu Ribadu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Six killed as terrorists attack London again

How we’ll raise N5 from imported products for road maintenance – Senate + Template

Breaking: NJC directs Ademola, five other suspended judges to resume duties

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.