Onnoghen sworn-in as CJN, bags GCON

Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen is now a Grand Commander of Order of the Niger and was decorated during his swearing-in as 20th the Chief Justices of Nigeria.

Onnoghen was given the award, Nigeria’s second highest, by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The inauguration was witnessed by the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki; former Chief justices of Nigeria; ministers; Justices of the Supreme Court; and other dignitaries.

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted on Tuesday inside the Council Chambers of Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Onnoghen, a native of Cross River State, was first appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as acting CJN on November 10, 2016 after the retirement of former CJN, Mahmoud Mohammed.

Osinbajo returned his name to the Nigerian Senate for confirmation as substantive CJN on February 8.

The Senate screened and confirmed him on March 1.

Prof. Osinbajo said President Muhammadu Buhari had asked him to let the new CJN know that he was assuming office at a time “when all arms of government suffer from loss of confidence from the people”.

He also said Buhari expressed the belief that the tenure of the new CJN will help revive and sustain the people’s confidence.

Osinbajo said it was time to show Nigerians that the choice they made in bringing in the administration was the right one.

The new CJN had earlier pledged his loyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He pledged to continue to keep to his oath of office and solicited the cooperation of all Nigerians.

Onnoghen said the key to achieving good governance in Nigeria lies in respecting the rule of law.

“To Nigerians who had kept the faith, some have even fasted, I say a big thank you,” he said.

