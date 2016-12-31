One Lagos Fiesta: Sunny Ade, others to usher Lagosians into 2017

Lagos, Nigeria’s most populous metropolis, is going all out this year to ensure that residents and tourists round up the year 2016 in style with the ongoing: “One Lagos Fiesta,” the biggest crossover celebration in the country.

The event, an extraordinary entertainment festival, taking place simultaneously in five divisions of the state – Epe, Ikorodu, Agege, Badagry and Victoria Island – continuously for eight straight days, has attracted hundreds of thousands of adults and children from all over the state.

The first day of OLF kicked off on a fantastic note on Christmas Eve as Nigerian artistes and music legends turned up to make the opening day a memorable one in all the five locations across Lagos.

So far, the eight-day long event has been graced by a wide array of artistes from different genres, including rappers MI, Phyno, Reminisce, Lil Kesh, Seriki, as well as pop stars and vocalists such as Adekunle Gold, Mayorkun, Olu Maintain, Dremo, Niniola, Eedris Abdulkareem, Klever Jay, Kenny Saint Best, Azadus, Tony Tetuila, Jazzman Olofin, Wale Thompson, Minjin, Lanre Teriba, Busola Oke (Eleyele), Oluwaseun Rantiola, Atawewe, Valentine, Oladips, Olori of Africa and more.

Music legends like Salawa Abeni, Adewale Ayuba, Sir Shina Peters, Ebenezer Obey and his son, Tolu Obey, as well as Stella Monye have also honoured Lagosians by performing classic hits and some of their most memorable songs.

Also, cultural groups like the Lagos State Council of Arts and Culture, Meshico Sax Traditional band and the Awori Troupe have been present at some of the locations, entertaining the audience with traditional dances, plays and pantomime.

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, had made surprise appearances so far in four out of five of the locations and is expected to be at the Bar Beach, venue of the OLF today in Victoria Island, not only to encourage Lagosians to be highly optimistic about the incoming year, but to also make important announcements.

In the historic town of Badagry, the Governor promised a state of the art cinema to be completed within the next 18 months.

According to Ambode, the construction of the cinema would create employment opportunities for Badagry youth, while also boosting the tourism potential of the region which is widely known for popular tourist sites such as the Slave Museum, Nigeria’s first storey building and many more.

Ambode had also announced readiness of Lagos State Government to offer amnesty to cultists willing to renounce their membership of cult groups and turn over a new leaf – an effort by the government to ensure that 2017 is a great year of security for all its stakeholders.

One Lagos Fiesta continues today well into the new year.

Juju maestro, King Sunny Ade, is one of those expected to perform on the last day of the OLF.

Lagosians will be counting down into 2017 at all five venues with cheer, positivity, great music, good food, lots of excitement and amazing fireworks.

Catch all the performances and highlights of One Lagos Fiesta on social media by following conversations on the hashtag #OneLagosFiesta, and the official account @1LagosFiesta across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

For details, please visit the website: www.onelagosfiesta.ng

You can also watch the countdown live on Facebook, HipTV and DSTV.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.