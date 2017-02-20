One killed as tanker rams into couple’s car, tricycle

A tanker on Sunday crushed a Toyota Camry car belonging to a couple and a tricycle at the New Garage area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 33,000 litres tanker with registration number Lagos EKY 770 XQ rammed into the couple’s brown Toyota Camry car marked Lagos KTU 531 BG, dragging it into a filling station.

Eyewitnesses told NAN that the couple was returning home from church before the incident.

They told NAN that the articulated vehicle was coming from the Adegoke Motors/toll gate road and had hit the car, which was coming from New Garage/Idi-Ayunre Road at the New Garage Roundabout.

The articulated vehicle also hit a commercial tricycle and pushed it over the culvert in front of the filling station before it finally crushed it.

Witnesses say the articulated vehicle may have lost control from the nearby roundabout.

Confirming the incident, the police spokesman in the state, Adekunle Ajesebutu, said two persons were injured and were taken to Lad Hospital for medical attention.

One of the injured victims, a female, later died while receiving medical treatment.

He added that efforts were on to apprehend the driver of the articulated vehicle, who fled the scene.

NAN.

