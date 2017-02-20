One die in Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway accident

The Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed the death of one person and another critically injured in a ghastly accident that occurred on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the accident occurred near Four-Corner Junction in Enugu axis of the expressway at the early hours of Monday.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Edward Zamber, told NAN in Enugu that the accident involved a Mazda saloon car and an articulated vehicle.

Zamber said that there were two occupants in the car – a male and a female.

He said: “I was rightly informed by the FRSC Unit Commander in-charge of Ozala Unit that an accident occurred very early this morning involving a moving car and an articulated vehicle on the busy four-Corner Junction of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Road.

“However, I have yet to get the full details of the mishap but I was informed that one person died in the accident leaving the other critically injured as both was rushed to a nearby hospital.”

Zamber said that he had directed a command’s tow truck to the spot of the incident and to remove the wreckage of the car to allow flow of traffic.

Collaborating the views of his boss, the FRSC Unit Commander in-charge of Ozala Unit, Austin Ekele, said that locals rushed both occupants of the car to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Ituku/Ozalla.

An eyewitness told NAN at the scene that the car ran into the long trailer which dragged the vehicle for some distance before stopping at the junction.

The witness, who spoke in anonymity, said that he did not know when the driver hit the trailer, but he only saw the trailer dragging the Mazda to a stop.

NAN.

