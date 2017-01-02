Ondo State will rise again – Akeredolu

The Ondo State Governor-elect, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said 2017 will mark the beginning of new thinking and new actions in Ondo State.

Akeredolu assured the people of a New Year of all encompassing positive changes.

Akeredolu said: “We cannot be doing something the same way and expect a different result.”

He charged the people to support the incoming administration to emplace a culture of integrity in public service.

He also called on politicians and public servants to be prepared to make sacrifices with a view to making Ondo State great again.

In his New Year message, entitled: “Ondo State Will Rise Again,” signed by the Media Adviser to the governor-elect, Yemi Olowolabi, Akeredolu said Ondo State has stupendous natural endowments and abundant human resources waiting to be harnessed for the good of the state by selfless leadership.

For the umpteenth time, the governor-elect restated his determination to run a transparent government that is irrevocably committed to developing the state, taking it to enviable heights notwithstanding the present economic challenges in the country.

He said that can only be achieved when those in positions of authority make transparency and integrity their watchwords.

Akeredolu lauded the anti-corruption war of President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that with such widespread clampdown on corruption in Nigeria, there is no more hiding place for corrupt practices in the country and particularly in Ondo State.

Finally, he prayed for peace and prosperity for the land and the people of Ondo State.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.