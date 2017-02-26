Omeruo lifts Turkish club, ends five-year goal drought

Omeruo struck in the 37th minute of their clash against Adanaspor to give his team a two goal cushion in the tie and in the process ended a five-year goal drought

Super Eagles’ defender, Kenneth Omeruo, was on target in Alantaspor 4-1 win over Adanaspor in a Turkish Super Lig tie on Saturday.

Omeruo struck in the 37th minute of their clash against Adanaspor to give his team a two goal cushion in the tie and in the process ended a five-year goal drought.

He last scored during his loan spell at ADO Den Haag in 2012, when he scored against VV Venlo in a 2-1 loss for his team, the same season he scored his first professional goal for the team in their 3-0 win over Groningen.

Few minutes after the tie, an elated Omeruo on his Facebook page wrote: “Important victory today… and felt good to be on score sheet…”

Omeruo, who has been converted from defence to a defensive midfielder, is currently on loan from Chelsea at the Turkish club.

