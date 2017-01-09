Oloyede impressed with adequate utilization of stadium complex

Oloyede, who was at the complex for the walking and jogging exercise as part of the activities to celebrate the birthday of the Secretary-General of the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, Comrade Issa Aremu, commended the efforts of the government and the stakeholders in encouraging sports participation

The Registrar of the Joint Admission and matriculations Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has expressed satisfaction with the maximum utilization of the facilities at the Kwara State Stadium Complex, Ilorin.

Oloyede, who was at the complex for the walking and jogging exercise as part of the activities to celebrate the birthday of the Secretary-General of the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, Comrade Issa Aremu, commended the efforts of the government and the stakeholders in encouraging sports participation.

The former Vice Chancellor, therefore, advocated for the broadcasting of the activities, not only to inspire those who come to the stadium to exercise their body, but also to encourage the government and other stakeholders to assist in putting some other facilities at the complex in proper shape.

Apart from the activities that take place at the complex during week days, people from all walks of life come to the stadium on Saturdays and Sundays for walking, jogging, aerobics and to also play both indoor and outdoor games to keep fit.

Oloyede said: “I am highly impressed with the adequate utilization of the facilities here and I think we can use the opportunity, through publicity, to appreciate government and also inspire them to put other areas needing attention in proper shape.”

While commending Aremu for his contributions to the development of the state and Nigeria, Oloyede promised to support sports development in the state and country.

