Olatunbosun dedicates CNN award to MFM Overseer

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Football Club forward, Sikiru Olatunbosun, has dedicated his CNN Goal of the Week award to the General Overseer of the church, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya.

Olatunbosun’s stunner against Nigeria Professional Football League reigning champions, Enugu Rangers International FC, in one of the Matchday 10 games played last week Friday at the Agege Stadium, was voted the CNN Goal of the Week.

The influential left winger also appreciated the club officials for their support and his fans all over the world for their votes.

The 21-year-old player stated on the club’s website: “I will like to say a very big thank you to our father in the Lord Dr DK Olukoya who has always been there for us, without him I don’t think it will possible for me to score such a wonderful goal. So I’m dedicating the award to him and I promise to do more.

“I want to give thanks to God for the award and also to our coaches, teammates, officials, the director of the team and to all my fans all over the world who voted for me.”

Olatunbosun beat off competition from Roma’s Raja Nainggolan, Youri Tielemans of Anderlecht and Joey Jones of Woking FC to emerge as the winner of the CNN Goal of the Week award after claiming 82 per cent of the 6,647 total votes cast.

