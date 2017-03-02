Okala thumbs up ABS Coach

Former Nigeria and 1980 African Cup of Nations winning goalkeeper, Emmanuel Okala, on Wednesday told the Coach of Abubakar Bukola Saraki FC, Henry Makinwa, to continue his good work.

Okala, who was at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium to watch Rangers International of Enugu vs ABS FC Nigeria Professional Football League Match Day 11 encounter was full of praises for the Spanish trained gaffer.

A 36th minute individual brilliant strike by a former ABS FC player, Daniel Etor, was all the Flying Antelopes needed to secure the three points at stake on Wednesday.

Reacting to Okala’s statement, Makinwa was delighted to have met a man he described the best goalkeeper the country has ever produced.

He said: “I am very excited to meet the Great Okala today.

“This kind of rare moment comes once in a long time.

“Many of us aspire to be like him or Segun Odeyemi in our playing days.

“We used to joke then that: ‘Even if you are Okala, I will score you,’ or: ‘If you play reach Odegbami we won’t allow you win here today.’

“I jumped at a chance to take picture with the great Okala because I can’t forget those days we watch these great men.”

The former Tianjin TEDA of China and Rayo Vallecano of Spain attacker said he is still looking out for Christian Chukwu to take picture with him because he is one the best the country has ever produced.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.