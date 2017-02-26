Oil theft: JTF destroys three illegal refineries in Niger Delta

The Joint Military Task Force said on Saturday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State that it had destroyed three illegal oil distillation sites in Delta and Rivers.

The Spokesman of ODSafe, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday.

Abdullahi said: “Troops of the Nigerian Naval Ship Delta successfully carried out a raid on two illegal refineries along LAPASE CREEK in Warri South of Delta State.

“During the raid, 11 metal tanks, 5 dug pits with about 1750 Tons of suspected stolen crude oil and 170 Tons of illegally refined AGO were impounded.

“Also troops of sector three also destroyed a large illegal refinery with multiple dumps at ALAKIRI in Rivers State.”

Abdullahi said when the oil thieves sighted the military troops that they set fire on parts of their bunkering camp to deny the force access to the illegal site.

He said the troops eventually put off the fire and destroyed the illegal refining site.

The spokesman said the operation was part of renewed efforts to protect the country’s oil and gas infrastructure in the region.

He said the military had intensified its operation in the region to frustrate the activities of oil thieves and vandals, whom he described as economic saboteurs.

According to him, JTF has, therefore, deployed Operation Delta Safe to secure the area against illegal bunkering.

He urged law abiding members of the public to support operational activities of ODS with valuable information that would lead to achieving the mandate for which it was set up and securing oil facilities.

He said: “We are here to protect oil and gas infrastructure, deter and prevent sea robbery, to stop crude oil theft and other crimes within the joint area of operation that could impact negatively on economic activities in the Niger Delta.”

