Ogun demolishes health centre being rehabilitated by Kashamu

The Ogun State Government on Tuesday pulled down a health centre being rehabilitated by the representative of Ogun East Senatorial District, Senator Buruji Kashamu.

The demolished health centre is located in Obada in Ijebu Igbo, Ijebu Igbo Local Government Area of the state.

The demolition, according to available information, was supervised by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, and the Chairman of Ijebu Igbo Local Government Area, Bayo Adekoya.

The state government said the reason for the demolition was that Kashamu did not carry it along when he decided on the renovation.

Adekoya said: “About two weeks ago, there was a signboard erected around the health centre and it was reported to me and I said, no problem, if anyone wants to work on our building he will inform us.

“But to our surprise on Friday, immediately after the closing hours, they started pulling down part of the health centre without notification.

“I thought the letter of approval was on the way but I never saw any notice or letter, only to discover that they had started reconstructing the facility.

“There is no harm in doing a constituency project but the structure in question is under the Obada health centre.”

Kashamu expressed shock at the development.

Speaking through his media aide, Austin Oniyokor, Kashamu said: “We received with rude shock the news of the demolition of a Primary Healthcare Centre in Ijebu Igbo, Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State under the direct supervision of the Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, and the local government chairman, Mr. Bayo Adekoya.”

