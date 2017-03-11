Ogbemudia, great Niger Deltan – NDDC

The Niger Delta Development Commission has expressed deep sadness on the demise of former Governor of the defunct Mid West and Bendel States, Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia.

The Managing Director of NDDC, Nsima Ekere, stated this in a condolence message to the family of the deceased on Saturday.

Ekere said Ogbemudia served as Military Governor of the old Mid West State in 1967 at only 35 years.

He said the deceased displayed, throughout his tenure, an uncommon maturity, wisdom, courage, pragmatic vision, dedication to service and unflinching commitment to the Nigerian nation, at a time of deep national trials.

Ekere said: “He helped steer Nigeria to peace and a time of prosperity.

“His time still resonates in the history of Edo and Delta States, which were carved out of the old Bendel State, as a time of great achievement and development and the Niger Delta region.

“We will miss the acuity of his vision, the strength of his commitment, the nobility of his loyalty and the beauty of his humanity.

“He leaves behind a great void that would be difficult to fill. He leaves behind a body of work, a library of vision and a roadmap of engagement with the people that cannot wholly be emulated.

“But he leaves also a guiding light, by his endearing love for his people and service to humanity, which will continue to show us all the way to go.

“He fills us with hope that we can duly serve our people and help fulfil their dreams.”

Ekere said the NDDC would continue to take a cue from his work and his example, as well as comfort in his legacy to continue to work to facilitate sustainable regional development.

He conveyed his deepest condolences to the Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State as well as the good people of Edo State for this very sad departure.

The NDDC boss also commiserated with Sam Ogbemudia Jnr and the entire Ogbemudia family on the death of their patriarch and their father.

Ogbemudia died in Benin on Thursday at the age of 84.

