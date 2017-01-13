Obazee vowed to remove Pastor Adeboye – RCCG

The Redeemed Christian Church of God on Thursday disclosed that the sacked Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Jim Obazee, had vowed to remove the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

This was disclosed by head of the church’s Media and Public Relations, Pastor Segun Adegbiji, at a news conference.

The conference was held at the Redemption Camp along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to Adegbiji, Obazee was a zonal pastor with RCCG, but refused at a time to honour Pastor Adeboye’s summons over alleged violations.

Adegbiji said when Pastor Adeboye sent for Obazee, the ex-FRC boss immediately replied that he was in his office and if the General Overseer really wanted to see him, he knew where to reach him.

Obazee was said to have refused to suspend the implementation of the FRC regulation that requires heads of all registered churches, mosques and other non-profit organisations to serve a maximum of 20 years in office and thereafter hand over to someone from outside their families.

Adegbiji further said that the recent changes announced by Pastor Adeboye, last week, were informed by the provisions of the FRC Act.

However, the pastor noted that the General Overseer does nothing without consulting God.

According to him: “God may have decided to carry out the reforms for a purpose, though such appointments are not new to a growing church like RCCG, which has branches in 192 nations of the world.

“The newly appointed country overseer, Pastor Joseph Obayemi, may remain the overseer in charge of Nigeria operating from his current regional headquarters in Somolu in Lagos.

“The national headquarters of the church remains in Ebute Metta, Lagos, while the global headquarters is at the Redemption Camp, but the new country overseer, Pastor Obayemi, may not immediately move to the Ebute Metta headquarters because it will be administratively inconvenient for him to operate from the headquarters of another region.”

Adegbiji said it was incorrect to say Adeboye had resigned and appointed a successor.

He said: “The General Overseer has not stepped down.

“He is still the General Overseer of the church and the announcement has not diminished his schedule across the globe.”

Adegbiji also corrected the impression that the new national overseer was a Special Assistant to the General Overseer.

He said: “Pastor Obayemi, who will now oversee RCCG’s 28 regions in Nigeria, was one of the seven senior pastors promoted Assistant General Overseers and member of the Governing Council during the 2016 convention of the church last August.

“Pastor Obayemi was a deputy in charge of Finance and a member of the Governing Council in RCCG before his appointment as the new Country/National Overseer of the church.”

