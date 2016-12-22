Obasanjo plots 2019 agenda with South East Summit, sells dummy to Buhari, Igbo

As the SObasanjo plots 2019 agenda with South East Summit, sells dummy to Buhari, Igbo got underway in Enugu on Thursday, there were indications that what the promoter of the summit and former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, is offering President Muhammadu Buhari and the South East geopolitical zone what is akin to a “political ponzi scheme”, The Eagle Online has exclusively learnt.

Buhari, according to press statement by Prof. Bart Nnaji, the Chairman of the group packaging the Summit, will address the town hall meeting, which its promoters have touted would address the peace and development needs of the South East.

But a source in the SEESS group told The Eagle Online that the summit, which holds at the Enugu State Government House, is Obasanjo’s subterranean plot ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

According to the source, Obasanjo had in April this year met with the governors of the South East and some leaders of thought, where he expressed reservations about the separatist agenda of some elements in the region.

He had also expressed concern about the near absence of the South East in the Buhari government and promised to intervene and ameliorate the situation.

Similarly, the former President had made a proposal to President Buhari to use his leverage in the region to bring about a rapprochement and give him a soft-landing for the 2019 election.

The source revealed that whereas Obasanjo had informed Buhari that against the backdrop of the opposition of the South East to his government, he can mobilise them to support him for re-election in 2019 and provide the President a soft landing via the instrumentality of SEESS.

The former President had promised leaders of the zone a foothold in the Buhari administration, including providing the impetus for the completion of the 2nd Niger Bridge.

Buoyed by the success of these meetings, Obasanjo in June empanelled the South East Economic and Security Group with no less than 53 members cutting across the military, business, political and religious leaders.

After addressing the town hall meeting, according to the source, President Buhari will meet with no less than 53 members that Obasanjo had empanelled as a working group.

According to insiders, some members of the group apart from Prof Nnaji its chairman and Prof. Onyi Nwagbara, its secretary, are Dr. Pascal Dozie, Dr. ABC Orjiako, Ambassador Nkem Wadibia-Anyanwu, Dr. Regina Amadi-Njoku, General Azubuike Ihejirika, General Obi Abel Umahi, former IGP Ogbonna Okechukwu Onovo, Dr. Eke Agbai, Elder Onyebuchi Ome and Dr. Alex Otti.

The source told The Eagle Online: “Like the MMM ponzi scheme, the proposition from Obasanjo to Buhari is a scam meant to profit only the political interest of the former President to the detriment of PMB and the South-East region.”

Another source added: “Recall that this was the same style Obasanjo had adopted during his administration. He had used the Niger Bridge launch to hoodwink the people of the South-East into supporting his presidential ambition. A bridge which is a gateway to the North and South-South region of the country was fraudulently presented as if it was going to benefit only the people of the South-East merely because he was canvassing for their votes. “

“But unknown to PMB and the Igbo leaders, Obasanjo’s true intention is to use the SEESS as the vehicle to advance his own political interest. You may recall that the 2005 Conference of Southern Political Leaders was meant to be a soft landing for the toxic failed Third Term project and former Finance Minister Chief Olu Falae saw through it and alerted that he smelled a rat from the wily former President. He was later vindicated. Going by his antecedents, Baba (Obasanjo) will shortchange both Buhari and the South-East as it is his own political interest that will prevail.”

